Top Telangana police officials call on CJI Ramana

Hyderabad, June 13 (PTI): Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, along with other senior police officials, called on Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachkonda - Anjani Kumar, VC Sajjanar and Mahesh Bhagwat - are among the officials, who met the CJI, according to an official release.

The officials interacted with the Chief Justice Ramana on coordination between different stakeholders in the criminal justice system, the release said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and representatives of the Bar Council of Telangana and several other dignitaries on Saturday called on the CJI, who is camping at the Raj Bhavan during a visit to the city.

The CJI reached here on Friday and was accorded a grand reception.

