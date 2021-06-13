Left Menu

Top Telangana police officials call on CJI Ramana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:06 IST
Top Telangana police officials call on CJI Ramana
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, June 13 (PTI): Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, along with other senior police officials, called on Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachkonda - Anjani Kumar, VC Sajjanar and Mahesh Bhagwat - are among the officials, who met the CJI, according to an official release.

The officials interacted with the Chief Justice Ramana on coordination between different stakeholders in the criminal justice system, the release said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and representatives of the Bar Council of Telangana and several other dignitaries on Saturday called on the CJI, who is camping at the Raj Bhavan during a visit to the city.

The CJI reached here on Friday and was accorded a grand reception.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021