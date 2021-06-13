Biden hints he could change Trump-era tariffs
President Joe Biden is hinting that he could make a change to the steel and aluminum tariffs originally imposed during the Trump administration.Asked Sunday at a news conference how Biden justified the tariffs to European allies now that Trump is out of office, Biden suggested that future action could be taken without specifying what that would be.120 days, says Biden, who technically became the U.S. president 144 days ago. Give me a break. Need time.
"120 days," says Biden, who technically became the U.S. president 144 days ago. "Give me a break. Need time."
