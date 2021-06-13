PM Modi praises UP govt's initiative for senior citizens
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised an initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government to offer helpline facility to extend healthcare and legal aids among other services to senior citizens.
He was responding to a news report about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government's project receiving a good response from the elderly.
Advertisement
''Very good initiative! @myogiadityanath,'' Modi said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Uttar
- Narendra Modi
- Yogi Adityanath-
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Why were there other BJP leaders', asks Mamata after skipping meeting with PM Modi
COVID shadow on Modi govt's anniversary for second straight year
PMO humiliated me, tweets posted to tarnish my image: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on her decision to skip review meeting with Modi on cyclone devastation.
'I am ready to touch your feet': Mamata appeals to PM Modi to withdraw order recalling Bengal chief secy
It's our duty as society to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future: PM Narendra Modi.