DEL47 PM-G7 India natural ally of G7: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is a natural ally for the G7 countries in defending the shared values from a host of threats stemming from authoritarianism, terrorism and violent extremism, disinformation and economic coercion.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 count in India remains below one lakh mark New Delhi: India reported 80,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest after 71 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 4.25 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL45 BIZ-LD PRADHAN-PETROL-PRICE Petrol price: Pradhan says Rahul Gandhi should seek cut in high taxes in Cong-ruled states New Delhi: With petrol and diesel prices climbing to record high, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said Congress governments in Rajasthan and Maharashtra should cut high sales tax if the party was concerned about fuel price burden on common man.

DEL37 SIBAL-CONG-LD INTERVIEW Cong needs widespread reforms to show it's no longer in inertia: Kapil Sibal New Delhi: The Congress must bring widespread reforms across all levels of the organisation to show it is no longer in a state of inertia and to present itself as a viable political alternative to the BJP, party veteran Kapil Sibal said on Sunday. By Sanjeev Chopra DEL50 PM-UP GOVT-SENIOR CITIZENS PM Modi praises UP govt's initiative for senior citizens New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised an initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government to offer helpline facility to extend healthcare and legal aids among other services to senior citizens.

DEL14 DEF-RAJNATH FUNDS Rajnath Singh approves budgetary support of nearly Rs 499 crore for innovations in defence sector New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved budgetary support of nearly Rs 499 crore for research and innovation in the defence sector for the next five years.

DEL33 BJP-UP-STRATEGY BJP works to strengthen its social arithmetic ahead of UP assembly polls New Delhi: Joining hands with smaller parties with a political base in different castes was a part of the BJP strategy as it won big in Uttar Pradesh in the 2017 assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The saffron party is again working to stitch up a strong social alliance as it prepares for the state elections slated for early next year.

CAL8 WB-LD BJP-TMC TURNCOATS BJP Bengal leader warns sacrifices have to be made to be in party, Tathagata Roy calls Mukul Roy, a 'Trojan horse' Kolkata: With several TMC turncoats making a beeline to return to the party, after BJP's drubbing in the assembly polls, the saffron partys state unit chief Dilip Ghosh said Sunday that those who wish to enjoy power without making sacrifices would be asked to leave.

BOM12 MH-CM POST-RAUT CM post in MVA govt non-negotiable, will remain with Shiv Sena for 5 years: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that in Maharashtra's three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the post of chief minister will remain with the Shiv Sena for the full five-year term, and it is ''non-negotiable''.

LEGAL LGD4 UP-HC-COW SLAUGHTER Allahabad HC grants bail to man booked for possessing bulls, instruments used for slaughter Lucknow: Stressing that merely preparing for slaughter would not attract offences under the law, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to a man, who along with some others, was booked for possessing two bulls and instruments used for slaughter.

LGD2 GREEN-SANCTUARY NGT directs UP govt to specify Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary boundary within 6 months New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to issue notification specifying the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary boundary within six months.

FOREIGN FGN39 UK-G7-LDALL SUMMIT G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations Carbis Bay (England): Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Sunday pledged more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowed to help developing countries grow their economies while fighting climate change and agreed to challenge China's “non-market economic practices” and call out Beijing for rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

