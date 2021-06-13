Left Menu

State govt doesn't tap anyone's phone: Rajasthan minister on Pilot camp allegations

Amid the ongoing rumblings within the Rajasthan Congress, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas Sunday denied the Sachin Pilot camps allegations that the state government was tapping the phone of ruling party MLAs. He said that if any member has information about the names of legislators whose phones are being allegedly tapped, he should meet and inform Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about it.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-06-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 21:20 IST
State govt doesn't tap anyone's phone: Rajasthan minister on Pilot camp allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing rumblings within the Rajasthan Congress, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas Sunday denied the Sachin Pilot camp's allegations that the state government was tapping the phone of ruling party MLAs. He said that if any member has information about the names of legislators whose phones are being allegedly tapped, he should meet and inform Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about it. ''The state government does not tap anyone's phone and this is not our character. One of our members has said that phone calls of two-three legislators are being tapped. In such a situation, he should meet and inform the chief minister about it,'' Khachariyawas told reporters here. He said the Congress government worked as a model government in the country during the coronavirus pandemic and such statement given by any legislator is not justified. Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki, who belongs the Sachin Pilot camp, had Saturday alleged that some legislators have talked about their phones being tapped. Without naming the MLAs, Solanki said the legislators also fear of being trapped by various agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021