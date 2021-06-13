Left Menu

Ministry for lies and empty slogans is Modi govt's most efficient: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 21:56 IST
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the government alleging that its ''secret ministry for lies and empty slogans'' is the most efficient.

Gandhi has been critical of the BJP government and has accused it of engaging in just rhetoric.

''Which is GOI's most efficient ministry? - The secret Ministry for Lies & Empty slogans,'' he said on Twitter.

His party colleague and senior leader Jairam Ramesh also hit out at the government alleging that it has taken a different stand in the Supreme Court and at the latest G7 summit over the issue of coronavirus vaccines.

''To G7, He says- 'One Earth, One Health', asking for patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines. In Supreme Court, his govt takes a completely different stance. Does not invoke compulsory licensing,'' he alleged on Twitter, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''One stance for the world, another in India. Why this 'anarth' (absurdity),'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

