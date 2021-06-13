Left Menu

Biden and wife have tea with Queen Elizabeth II

During President Donald Trumps 2018 visit, Trump broke royal protocol by walking ahead of Queen Elizabeth II during the inspection.Once Sundays inspection was completed, the queen and the Bidens went into the castle for tea.

PTI | Windsor | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 22:21 IST
Biden and wife have tea with Queen Elizabeth II
  • Country:
  • Canada

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are greeting the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

The Bidens emerged from a Land Rover on Sunday to meet the awaiting queen, who stood on a dais dressed in a pink hat and floral dress. The U.S. president wore his aviator sunmark glasses as he joined the monarch, only to remove them as he inspected the red-uniformed and bearskin-capped Guard of Honor assembled on the castle grounds.

The queen and the U.S. first lady stayed on the dais as Biden walked along the guard. During President Donald Trump's 2018 visit, Trump broke royal protocol by walking ahead of Queen Elizabeth II during the inspection.

Once Sunday's inspection was completed, the queen and the Bidens went into the castle for tea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021