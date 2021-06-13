Biden and wife have tea with Queen Elizabeth II

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are greeting the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

The Bidens emerged from a Land Rover on Sunday to meet the awaiting queen, who stood on a dais dressed in a pink hat and floral dress. The U.S. president wore his aviator sunmark glasses as he joined the monarch, only to remove them as he inspected the red-uniformed and bearskin-capped Guard of Honor assembled on the castle grounds.

The queen and the U.S. first lady stayed on the dais as Biden walked along the guard. During President Donald Trump's 2018 visit, Trump broke royal protocol by walking ahead of Queen Elizabeth II during the inspection.

Once Sunday's inspection was completed, the queen and the Bidens went into the castle for tea.

