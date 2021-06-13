UP CM Adityanath calls on Governor Patel
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday, according to an official statement.
It was a courtesy visit, the statement added.
The visit came days after Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda in the national capital.
