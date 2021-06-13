Restore J&K’s statehood; ensure permanent residents’ rights in land, jobs: J&K NC leader

National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana on Sunday sought the immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and safeguarding of the permanent residents’ rights in land and jobs.

“The promise held out in parliament about restoration of statehood should be fulfilled forthwith,” Rana, the provincial president of the NC, said during an interaction with party functionaries of Rajouri district through virtual mode.

Calling for further reinvigoration of the NC at the grassroots level, Rana said the blend of experienced senior colleagues and enthusiastic youngsters would lead Jammu and Kashmir to surmount all its challenges on all fronts.

“Though the pandemic times have imposed certain limitations in the wake of mandatory social distancing yet the cadre should intensify the campaign to reach out to the people and gear up for meeting the challenges,'' the NC leader said.

Rana exhorted the cadre to brace themselves for a big role in the near future, as the people have greater expectations from the party, which has a track record of public service and balanced development of all regions besides welfare of all, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion.

Referring to the political situation, Rana said the challenges are manifold and the NC seeks a better life for the people by carving out a major role for them in the decision-making process, which is the essence of democracy.

“The role for every segment, young and old becomes imperative. It is with this view, the National Conference has always provided a platform to young leaders and women to grow and lead the society in different capacities,” he said.

Rana said the youth are a powerful engine to carry forward the cherished message of tolerance, amity, and brotherhood which stand guarantee to a progressive and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir with each region and sub-region, religion or caste and men and women enjoying equal opportunities to progress and prosper.

