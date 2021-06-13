Congress to launch nationwide campaign to gather data of Covid-affected people

Left Menu

Congress on Sunday announced to launch a nationwide 'Outreach Campaign' with an objective to provide relief to the people affected by COVID-19 and to collect data regarding the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 22:42 IST
Congress on Sunday announced to launch a nationwide 'Outreach Campaign' with an objective to provide relief to the people affected by COVID-19 and to collect data regarding the same. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, in a letter to all its party cadres, said, "Through this campaign, the party aims at providing relief especially to those who have kept essential services running but are not recognised as the frontline workers and to those worst affected by the pandemic as well as gathering data of COVID affected and deceased family members.

"The Congress Party has decided to launch a nationwide Outreach Campaign with an objective to engage party cadres from Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) to Panchayat level for establishing contact with target groups in urban, semi-urban and rural areas," the letter said. "This would help us disseminate information regarding issues related to COVID and post COVID care and identifying the demands of COVID affected families, in order to raise them politically. This outreach program shall be done through organising visits by local leaders to the households of the COVID affected families," it said.

According to the letter, the outreach programme by Congress would directly cover approximately three crore households in 30 days. For the outreach programme, the PCC would identify five urban/semi-urban target groups and five rural groups and it should also set up a control room to collect the data.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the Central government over hiding actual COVID-19 deaths. "Government of India is hiding actual Covid deaths," he tweeted on June 2 while sharing a media report. (ANI)

