French president lauds US return to world stage

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed his appreciation for the return of the United States to the world stage and what he said was the boost President Joe Biden has given to the European Union, in particular.

His remarks were in part a dig on the distance former President Donald Trump created with trans-Atlantic partners.

With Biden, “we found once again a real common vision and, above all, a way to work together. That means a conviction that the leadership is stronger through partnership,” Macron said at a news conference at the close of the G-7 summit hosted by Britain — no longer part of the EU.

Macron had his first meeting with Biden at the summit. He had tried hard to win over Trump, making him the guest of honor at a Bastille Day military parade, but the former president turned his back, notably pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord.

Biden returned the United States to the accord.

