Biden says: Queen Elizabeth reminded me of my mother
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 23:21 IST
- Country:
- Canada
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said Britain's Queen Elizabeth reminded him of his mother and that she had asked about Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After tea with the 95-year-old British monarch at Windsor Castle, Biden told reporters: "I don't think she'd be insulted but she reminded me of my mother, the look of her and just the generosity."
Advertisement
"She wanted to know what the two leaders that I - the one I'm about to meet with, Mr Putin, and she wanted to know about Xi Jinping," Biden said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Biden
- British
- Queen Elizabeth
- Britain
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Xi Jinping
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
S.Korea says 1 mln doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines to arrive this week from U.S.
S.Korea says 1 mln doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines to arrive this week from U.S.
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. tyre maker Goodyear faces allegations of labour abuse in Malaysia, documents show
U.S. security agency spied on Merkel, other top European officials through Danish cables - broadcaster DR
Entertainment News Roundup: Paris venue hosts indoor rock concert; U.S. movie theaters remove mask mandate for vaccinated people and more