Left Menu

Crores of traders became victims of BJP's wrong policies: BJP

Crores of traders became victims of BJPs wrong policies. Traders have geared up to give a befitting reply to the BJP in the 2022 UP Assembly elections. PTI NAV AAR AAR

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-06-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 23:34 IST
Crores of traders became victims of BJP's wrong policies: BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that crores of traders became victims of wrong policies of the BJP.

He also claimed there is a hue-and-cry due to the anti-trader policies of the government.

In a statement issued here, Yadav said, ''In BJP's reign, shopkeepers, traders and businessmen suffered heavily. Crores of traders became victims of BJP's wrong policies. The traders who were already affected by demonetisation and GST were destroyed by the lockdown.'' ''In BJP's reign, small shopkeepers were deceived, while selected corporate houses got all the facilities and their income increased manifold,'' the SP chief said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, ''The BJP has a misconception that traders will vote for it despite the atrocities committed on them. Traders have geared up to give a befitting reply to the BJP in the 2022 UP Assembly elections.'' PTI NAV AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021