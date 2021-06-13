Biden says U.S. will work with new Israeli government
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 23:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States remained committed to Israel's security and would work with its new government after Israel's parliament ended Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister on Sunday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Netanyahu's
- Israel
- U.S.
- United States
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
End of Netanyahu era could be in the cards in Israeli political drama
Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip
Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip
Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip
Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip