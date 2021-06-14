Left Menu

Biden touches down in Brussels on eve of NATO, EU summits

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Sunday evening ahead of two days of summits with NATO and the European Union, part of his first foreign trip since taking office and one aimed at reinvigorating transatlantic ties. After Brussels, Biden will travel to Geneva to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-06-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 00:08 IST
Biden touches down in Brussels on eve of NATO, EU summits
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Sunday evening ahead of two days of summits with NATO and the European Union, part of his first foreign trip since taking office and one aimed at reinvigorating transatlantic ties. Biden already attended a summit of G7 rich democracies in Britain over the weekend. He will next join a meeting of NATO national leaders in Brussels on June 14, followed by a summit on June 15 with top EU officials in the bloc's political hub.

Biden has vowed to rebuild relations with allies after four rocky years under former President Donald Trump, who pulled Washington out of a global pact to fight climate change and threatened at one point to quit NATO. After Brussels, Biden will travel to Geneva to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021