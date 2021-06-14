Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Swiss reject law to help country meet Paris carbon emissions goal

Swiss voters rejected a trio of environmental proposals on Sunday, including a new law intended to help the country meet its goal for cutting carbon emissions under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. A new CO2 law was narrowly rejected, with 51.6% of voters opposing it in a nationwide referendum conducted under the country's system of direct democracy.

White House says G7 rally around need to 'counter and compete' with China

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday G7 leaders rallied around the need to "counter and compete" with China on challenges ranging from safeguarding democracy to the technology race. On China, the G7 meeting was "a significant move forward from where the G7 has ever been before and reflects a growing convergence that wasn't there a few years ago," Sullivan said aboard Air Force One on its way to Brussels.

Biden says Queen Elizabeth asked about Putin and Xi

U.S. President Joe Biden said Britain's Queen Elizabeth reminded him of his mother and that she had asked about China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin as they had tea at Windsor Castle on Sunday. Biden lavished praise on the 95-year-old British monarch after their private meeting which came at the conclusion of the Group of Seven leaders' summit at which he called for concerted action on China and ahead of a meeting with Putin on Wednesday.

White House says NATO will launch 'ambitious' security initiatives

The White House said on Sunday ahead of Monday's NATO summit that alliance leaders would launch an "ambitious" set of initiatives to ensure it continues providing security through 2030 and beyond. It said the 30 member countries would agree to revise NATO’s "Strategic Concept" to guide its "approach to the evolving strategic environment, which includes Russia’s aggressive policies and actions; challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China to our collective security, prosperity, and values; and transnational threats such as terrorism, cyber threats, and climate change."

G7 chides China on rights, demands COVID origins investigation

Group of Seven leaders on Sunday scolded China over human rights in its Xinjiang region, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy and demanded a full and thorough investigation of the origins of the coronavirus in China. After discussing how to come up with a unified position on China, leaders issued a highly critical final communique that delved into what are for China some of the most sensitive issues, including also Taiwan.

Netanyahu out, Bennett in as Israel marks end of an era

Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year run as Israel's prime minister ended on Sunday with parliament approving a new "government of change" led by nationalist Naftali Bennett, an improbable scenario few Israelis once could have imagined. But the razor-thin 60-59 vote of confidence in a coalition of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties with little in common except a desire to unseat Netanyahu, only underscored its likely fragility.

UK's Johnson set to announce delay to end of COVID restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that the end of COVID-19 restrictions will be delayed following concern about the rapid rise of infections of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Under a roadmap outlined by Johnson back in February, the government signalled all social restrictions imposed to control the spread of the disease would be lifted "no earlier" than June 21, when pubs, clubs and other hospitality venues could fully reopen.

Brazil reports 1,129 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 40,000 cases

Brazil reported 1,129 COVID-19 deaths and 37,948 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Nearly 490,000 people in the country have died from the virus during the pandemic, with 17.4 million people infected, the data show.

'Divine Vessel' to mark China's first human spaceflight since 2016

A Chinese spacecraft will blast off from the Gobi Desert on a Long March rocket in the coming days, ferrying three men to an orbiting space module for a three-month stay, the first time China has sent humans into space for nearly five years. Shenzhou-12, meaning "Divine Vessel", will be the third of 11 missions needed to complete China's space station by 2022. Among them, four will be missions with people on board, potentially propelling up to 12 Chinese astronauts into space - more than the 11 men and women that China has sent since 2003.

Hope, anger and defiance greet birth of Israel's new government

Following are reactions to the new government in Israel, led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, FORMER ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER

