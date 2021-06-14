PM Modi congratulates new Israel PM Naftali Bennett
In his tweets, Modi also conveyed his profound gratitude to Benjamin Netanyahu, whose long tenure as Israeli prime minister ended on Sunday. As you complete your successful tenure as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, I convey my profound gratitude for your leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership netanyahu, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Naftali Bennett on being sworn in as Israel's new prime minister, and said he looked forward to meeting him and deepening their countries' strategic partnership as they celebrate 30 years of the upgradation of diplomatic ties next year. In his tweets, Modi also conveyed his ''profound gratitude'' to Benjamin Netanyahu, whose long tenure as Israeli prime minister ended on Sunday. ''As you complete your successful tenure as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, I convey my profound gratitude for your leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership @netanyahu,'' he said. Bennett was on Sunday sworn in as Israel's new prime minister, ending Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power and the political uncertainty that gripped the Jewish nation for months after inconclusive elections.
