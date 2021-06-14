Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Raja Parba festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Raja Parba, a festival celebrated in Odisha.Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival. I pray for the good health and well-being of everyone, the prime minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of 'Raja Parba', a festival celebrated in Odisha.

Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival. The second day signifies the beginning of the solar month of ''Mithuna'', marking the arrival of rains, according to the website of Odisha Tourism.

''Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raja Parba. I pray for the good health and well-being of everyone,'' the prime minister tweeted.

