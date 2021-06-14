Left Menu

LJP MPs to meet Om Birla at 3pm today over removal of Chirag Paswan as LS leader: Sources

Five Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MPs will be meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader at 3 pm on Monday, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 13:37 IST
LJP MPs to meet Om Birla at 3pm today over removal of Chirag Paswan as LS leader: Sources
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MPs will be meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader at 3 pm on Monday, sources said. LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, earlier in the day, said the step to remove Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader is taken to save the party.

"There are six MPs in our party. It was the desire of five MPs to save our party. So, I have not broken the party. I have saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as the party's national president. I have no objection against him," Paras told the media. Paras has been elected as the new leader of the Parliamentary party, who is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

However, LJP national president Chirag Paswan on Monday had arrived at Pashupati Kumar Paras' residence to meet him over the developments in the party. "LJP MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and handed over a letter to him about new developments in the party. They request him to consider Pashupati Kumar Paras as the new leader of the LJP in Lok Sabha," the party sources informed yesterday.

Party sources added that LJP MPs are not happy with the working style of Chirag Paswan after the demise of his father, the former Union Minister and patron of LJP Ram Vilas Paswan. LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021