U.S. leader Biden will take "tough messages" to Russia, says UK PM

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 14:48 IST
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden will take some "tough messages" to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, saying so far London's relations with Moscow had yet to improve. "I'm always hopeful that things will improve with Russia, but ... I am afraid that so far, it's been pretty disappointing from the UK point of view," Johnson said on arrival to a meeting of the NATO military alliance.

"I know that President Biden will be taking some pretty tough messages to President Putin. In the course of the next few days."

