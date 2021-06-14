Left Menu

UK will raise concern about Russian action on Ukraine border at NATO, says PM's office

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday he would raise his concerns about Russia's destabilising activity on Ukraine's border at a meeting of the NATO military alliance, a spokesperson said.

Johnson and Zelenskiy "discussed Russia's destabilising activity on Ukraine's border and the prime minister reaffirmed the UK's commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine," the Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

"The prime minister said he would raise his concerns about the issue at today's NATO Summit and that G7 countries were steadfast in their support for Ukraine in discussions this weekend."

