Security tightened at Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's home in UP

Security was tightened at Union Minister Sanjeev Balyans residence on Monday after Hindu Kranti Dal activists tried to stage a dharna outside the BJP leaders house over his meeting with zila panchayat member Shahnawaz. As the activists tried to go to the ministers residence, police intercepted them.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:06 IST
Security was tightened at Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's residence on Monday after Hindu Kranti Dal activists tried to stage a dharna outside the BJP leader's house over his meeting with zila panchayat member Shahnawaz. The activists alleged that Shahnawaz is allegedly involved in a cow slaughter case and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should keep a distance from such people. As the activists tried to go to the minister's residence, police intercepted them. Later, they staged a dharna at Mahabir Chowk here and gave a memorandum to city magistrate Abhishek Singh.

Central para-military force has been deployed outside the Civil Lines police station area to contain any untoward incident. Reportedly, the BJP leader visited Shahnawaz to seek support for a zila panchayat chairman candidate backed by him.

