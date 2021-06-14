Left Menu

Thank FM Raychelle Omamo for chairing, he tweeted.Jaishankar, who arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit to strengthen Indias relations with the major East African country, earlier interacted with Indian business representatives here.On Sunday, he held a productive online interaction with a cross section of Indian diaspora in Kenya.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:43 IST
Jaishankar, senior Kenyan ministers hold ministerial roundtable
  • Country:
  • Kenya

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Kenya's top ministers on Monday discussed building a comprehensive partnership between the two countries at the Ministerial Roundtable here.

The Ministerial Roundtable, chaired by Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo, reviewed all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

The meeting was attended by Kenya's Defence Minister Monica Juma, Trade and Industry Minister Betty C Maina, Information and Communication Technology Minister Joe Mucheru EGH, Energy Minister Charles Keter, Asst Treasury Minister Nelson Gaichuhie, Assistant Health Minister Rashid Abdi Aman and Interior Secretary Eng Karanja Kibicho.

After the meeting, Jaishankar in a tweet thanked the senior ministers for their valuable contributions and appreciated the ''ideas, enthusiasm and commitment'' of all the participants.

''Discussed building a comprehensive partnership at the Ministerial Roundtable today. Thank FM Raychelle Omamo for chairing,'' he tweeted.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit to strengthen India's relations with the major East African country, earlier interacted with Indian business representatives here.

On Sunday, he held a ''productive'' online interaction with a cross section of Indian diaspora in Kenya. The meeting was moderated by the High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Dr Virander Paul.

Kenya has a vibrant community of persons of Indian origin presently numbered around 80,000, including an estimated 20,000 Indian citizens.

India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nation Security Council. They are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has longstanding ties.

