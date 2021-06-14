Left Menu

Kabaddi player Gurlal Ghanaur joins AAP in Punjab

14-06-2021
Kabaddi player Gurlal Ghanaur joins AAP in Punjab
Kabaddi player Gurlal Ghanaur joined the Aam Aadmi Party here on Monday.

AAP Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha, state unit chief and MP Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema welcomed Ghanaur into the party fold.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghanaur said he was happy to join the AAP.

Chadha said Ghanaur was inspired by the Kejriwal model of governance in Delhi.

He has participated in several kabaddi world cups and Asian championships, the AAP leader said.

Mann said Ghanaur has resigned from the post of assistant sub-inspector in Punjab Police. He runs several academies in Punjab's Ghanaur area.

