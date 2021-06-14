Left Menu

Mismanagement of COVID pandemic key issue in UP polls: Cong's Pramod Tiwari

Ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Senior congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday said that the mismanagement of COVID pandemic by the current administration will be the key issue among others including farmers' demands, rising unemployment and fuel price hike.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:05 IST
Mismanagement of COVID pandemic key issue in UP polls: Cong's Pramod Tiwari
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Sahil Pandey Ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Senior congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday said that the mismanagement of COVID pandemic by the current administration will be the key issue among others including farmers' demands, rising unemployment and fuel price hike.

"Most important issue is that during corona pandemic there was mismanagement of oxygen and medicine in the state due to which many people lost their lives. Not only have they insulted people, they have also disrespected dead as well. The way many bodies were buried along the banks of the Ganga river. Scavengers are eating those bodies. The manner in which 2,000-3000 bodies were found floating, will be a major issue," Tiwari told ANI. Stating that farmers' issue is also important for the polls, Tiwari said if Congress is voted to power than all the three demands made by the farmers will be accepted.

"I believe that farmers issue is important. Their demands are in line with the Congress ideology. We shall accept all the three demands made by farmers on coming to power," he added. Slamming the state government for misgovernance, Tiwari stated that rising unemployment, petrol price hike, inflation, central excise raise would also be included in the issues to be taken up.

Earlier, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary had said artificial issues such as love jihad and cow slaughter will not work as issues of development to win the elections. Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are due to be held next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021