Biden tells NATO allies: I want Europe to know the U.S. is there
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:08 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that NATO is "critically important" for American interests and, speaking just before the start of a summit of the defence alliance in Brussels, added that he wanted Europe to know the United States was by its side.
"Article 5 is a sacred obligation," he said, referring to the transatlantic alliance's collective defence doctrine. "I want all Europe to know that the United States is there."
