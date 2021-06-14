Left Menu

Biden tells NATO allies: I want Europe to know the U.S. is there

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:08 IST
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that NATO is "critically important" for American interests and, speaking just before the start of a summit of the defence alliance in Brussels, added that he wanted Europe to know the United States was by its side.

"Article 5 is a sacred obligation," he said, referring to the transatlantic alliance's collective defence doctrine. "I want all Europe to know that the United States is there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

