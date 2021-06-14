BJP legislator files nomination for Pondy Speaker's election

Puducherry, June 14 (PTI): 'Embalam' Selvam, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator representing Manavely constituency, filed his nominations on Monday for the election of Speaker of the territorial Assembly that is to be held on June 16.

Selvam presented the papers to the Secretary to the Assembly R Mounisamy.

Advertisement

Selvam's name was proposed by Chief Minister N Rangasamy (AINRC) and seconded by A Namassivayam (BJP), official sources said.

The first session of the Assembly has been convened by the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on June 16 for election of the Speaker.

AINRC and BJP are the constituents of the NDA here.

Secretary to the Assembly had said the deadline to file papers for the election of Speaker is noon of June 15.

PTI COR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)