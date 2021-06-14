Israel needs rethink on "angry" US Democrats, new foreign minister says

Israel's new foreign minister said on Monday that Israel must change the way it deals with U.S. Democrats, who he said had been abandoned by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Republicans are important to us, but not just them. We find ourselves, as you know well, facing a Democratic White House, a Democratic Senate, and a Democratic Congress," Yair Lapid told Israeli diplomats. "And these Democrats are angry."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)