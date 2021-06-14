Zelenskiy pushes Ukraine NATO membership in call with UK's Johnson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a call that the NATO military alliance must back Ukraine's membership aspirations with "concrete decisions", according to a statement.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine had done everything necessary to secure a Membership Action Plan (MAP) and said the military threat from Russia remained high. NATO members are holding a one-day summit.

Advertisement

"It's time for #NATO partners to back Ukraine by concrete decisions. Also discussed defense cooperation," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)