Zelenskiy pushes Ukraine NATO membership in call with UK's Johnson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a call that the NATO military alliance must back Ukraine's membership aspirations with "concrete decisions", according to a statement.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine had done everything necessary to secure a Membership Action Plan (MAP) and said the military threat from Russia remained high. NATO members are holding a one-day summit.
"It's time for #NATO partners to back Ukraine by concrete decisions. Also discussed defense cooperation," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
