Left Menu

One-tenth of Danish nurses to strike after pay offer rejected

Nurses had had until Sunday to vote on a proposal for a new collective agreement between public employer organisations and the union. Around 65.5% of votes were against the proposal, while 34.5% were in favour.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:32 IST
One-tenth of Danish nurses to strike after pay offer rejected
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A tenth of Denmark's nurses and radiographers will go on strike on Saturday after union members voted against a pay deal that their union had agreed to, the nurses' union said on Monday.

The strike, which begins on Saturday morning, involves 5,350 nurses or around 10% of the nursing workforce, the Danish Nurses' Organization told Reuters. It did not say how long the strike would last. "The dissatisfaction with wages has grown too great," union president Grete Christensen said in a statement.

"At the same time, after a year and a half with coronavirus, we are in a place where nurses have been running extra fast in a working day that was already characterized by a pressured work environment," Christensen said. Nurses had had until Sunday to vote on a proposal for a new collective agreement between public employer organizations and the union. Around 65.5% of votes were against the proposal, while 34.5% were in favour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021