Left Menu

Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda, 97, hospitalised

Zambia's former president Kenneth Kaunda, 97, is receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness at a military hospital in the capital Lusaka, his office said on Monday. "His Excellency Dr. Kaunda is requesting all Zambians and the international community to pray for him as the medical team is doing everything to ensure he recovers," the statement said.

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:44 IST
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda, 97, hospitalised
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Zambia

Zambia's former president Kenneth Kaunda, 97, is receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness at a military hospital in the capital Lusaka, his office said on Monday. Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain, until 1991. He is among the continent's few surviving liberation heroes.

His administrative assistant Rodrick Ngola said in a statement that Kaunda had been feeling unwell and had been admitted to the Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka. "His Excellency Dr Kaunda is requesting all Zambians and the international community to pray for him as the medical team is doing everything to ensure he recovers," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021