Left Menu

MP: 8 FIRs against reporters for exposing corruption, says CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India Marxist on Monday hit out at the Madhya Pradesh government for adopting a dictatorial attitude and booking journalists who were exposing corruption.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:56 IST
MP: 8 FIRs against reporters for exposing corruption, says CPI(M)
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday hit out at the Madhya Pradesh government for adopting a ''dictatorial attitude'' and booking journalists who were exposing corruption. FIRs have been filed against eight journalists in the last two months for exposing administrative corruption or for demonstrating courage to put across facts to the people, CPI(M) state secretary Jaswinder Singh said in a statement.

It was the first time the media was being attacked so brutally since the Emergency in the 1970s, Singh added.

''The Khandwa collector got an FIR lodged against a reputed newspaper for highlighting the dearth of oxygen beds in a report on April 19. Ten days later, Indore Press Club president Arvind Tiwari was booked on April 29 for criticising MP minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia,'' Singh said.

''In April, a civil surgeon got a case lodged against TV journalist Samer Dwivedi in Ashoknagar over a COVID-19 news report. Taveer Warsi was booked in Rajgarh, Rajesh Chourasia in Chhattarpur, Mehfooz Khan in Shahdol, Shubham Shrivastava in Sagar. The latest FIR was on journalist Pankaj Soni on June 12 on the complaint of an engineer after the former exposed a scam,'' Singh said in the CPI(M) statement.

''All political parties, social organisations, intellectuals, and supporters of democracy must come together to oppose the MP government's dictatorial attitude,'' the CPI(M) statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021