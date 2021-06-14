Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari moves Calcutta HC in connection with Tarpaulin theft case

BJP MLA and the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday has moved to Calcutta High Court in connection with the alleged Tarpaulin theft case.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-06-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:00 IST
Suvendu Adhikari moves Calcutta HC in connection with Tarpaulin theft case
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA and the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday has moved to Calcutta High Court in connection with the alleged Tarpaulin theft case. The High Court will hear the matter on June 22.

On June 5, an FIR was filed against the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari on the charges of stealing relief material from the Kanthi Municipality office. According to the police, the case has been filed against the Adhikari brothers on the complaint of Ratnadip Manna, a member of the Kanthi Municipal Administrative Board.

"On 29 May at 12:30 pm as per direction of Suvendu Adhikari and his brother and former Municipal Chief Soumendu Adhikari of Kanthi Municipality, Government tripal, whose estimated value is lakhs of rupees, was taken away from municipality office godown by forcefully and illegally opening locks," read the complaint submitted by Manna at Kanthi Police Station on June 1. The complaint also mentioned that the BJP leaders used the help of armed central forces for the alleged theft.

Meanwhile, Suvendu alleged that the FIR lodged against him and his brother was part of an "old practice" of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. "No one needs to worry about the FIR lodged against me. I will not say anything in this regard as this is an old practice by West Bengal Chief Minister," Adhikari had told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021