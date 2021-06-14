Suvendu Adhikari moves Calcutta HC in connection with Tarpaulin theft case
BJP MLA and the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday has moved to Calcutta High Court in connection with the alleged Tarpaulin theft case.
On June 5, an FIR was filed against the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari on the charges of stealing relief material from the Kanthi Municipality office. According to the police, the case has been filed against the Adhikari brothers on the complaint of Ratnadip Manna, a member of the Kanthi Municipal Administrative Board.
"On 29 May at 12:30 pm as per direction of Suvendu Adhikari and his brother and former Municipal Chief Soumendu Adhikari of Kanthi Municipality, Government tripal, whose estimated value is lakhs of rupees, was taken away from municipality office godown by forcefully and illegally opening locks," read the complaint submitted by Manna at Kanthi Police Station on June 1. The complaint also mentioned that the BJP leaders used the help of armed central forces for the alleged theft.
Meanwhile, Suvendu alleged that the FIR lodged against him and his brother was part of an "old practice" of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. "No one needs to worry about the FIR lodged against me. I will not say anything in this regard as this is an old practice by West Bengal Chief Minister," Adhikari had told ANI. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
