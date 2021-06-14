Left Menu

Japan's Cabinet to face no-confidence motion from opposition parties - Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet will face a no-confidence motion from opposition parties over its refusal to extend the current parliamentary session, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, though it is very unlikely to succeed.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-06-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:05 IST
Japan's Cabinet to face no-confidence motion from opposition parties - Kyodo
Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet will face a no-confidence motion from opposition parties over its refusal to extend the current parliamentary session, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, though it is very unlikely to succeed. The opposition parties plan to submit the motion on Tuesday, Kyodo said, citing Yukio Edano, the leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The move is almost certain to fail as Suga's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partners hold a majority of seats in the lower house of parliament. The opposition has called for extending the parliamentary session for three months beyond its scheduled last day on Wednesday to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suga has been at a summit of the Group of Seven rich democracies in Britain, where he won support for pressing ahead with the Tokyo Olympics that are due to start next month despite concerns over the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021