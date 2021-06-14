Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Gujarat AAP office

Addressing reporters at the Vallabh sadan, Kejriwal said the AAP will contest all seats in Gujarat in the next years elections and accused the BJP and Congress of having a tacit alliance between them.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-06-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:07 IST
Aiming to project the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an effective ''alternative'' to the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Gujarat in the 2022 Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated his party's Gujarat state office in Ahmedabad.

The new state headquarters of the AAP is located on Ashram Road. Till now, the AAP was functioning from a rented office located in a commercial complex in the Navrangpura area of the city.

Before leaving for Delhi after his one-day visit to Ahmedabad, Kejriwal, also the national convener of the AAP, held a meeting with his party's key leaders from Gujarat at the circuit house, the AAP said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal visited Vallabh Sadan, a Vaishnavite temple located on Ashram Road in the city and took darshan of the deity. Addressing reporters at the Vallabh sadan, Kejriwal said the AAP will contest all seats in Gujarat in the next year's elections and accused the BJP and Congress of having a ''tacit alliance'' between them.

