Putin says jailed Navalny will be treated like other inmates
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:12 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his jailed critic Alexei Navalny would be treated in prison like any other inmate, NBC television network reported on Monday citing an exclusive interview with Putin.
"He will not be treated any worse than anybody else," Putin was quoted as saying.
