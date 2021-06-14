Left Menu

New news channel launches in UK and wants to shake things up

A new news channel launched on British television on Sunday evening with the aim of giving a voice to those who feel sidelined or silenced. GB News, which is positioning itself as a rival to the news and current affairs offerings of the likes of BBC and Sky News, denies it will be the British equivalent of Fox News.

A new news channel launched on British television on Sunday evening with the aim of giving a voice ''to those who feel sidelined or silenced.'' GB News, which is positioning itself as a rival to the news and current affairs offerings of the likes of BBC and Sky News, denies it will be the British equivalent of Fox News. However, it clearly wants to do things differently.

''We are proud to be British,'' veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil said during the launch. ''The clue is in the name.'' Neil, the new channel's chairman who has previously edited the Sunday Times newspaper and was a long-standing political interviewer for the BBC, told views that GB News will ''expose the growing promotion of cancel culture.'' Neil, 72, launched the channel with an hour-long introduction to the presenting line-up.

In his opening monologue, Neil said GB News would cover “the stories that matter to you and those that have been neglected” and would deliver “a huge range of voices that reflect the views and values of our United Kingdom.” GB News, he added “will not slavishly follow the existing news agenda” and would not be “another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset that already dominates so much of the media.'' The launch was not without technical issues, including a microphone glitch when Neil was chatting with one of the channel's presenters, Neil Oliver.

GB News will broadcast seven days a week across the U.K. and Ireland and will be available globally on digital platforms.

