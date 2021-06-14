Left Menu

Birla assures of committee over disqualification of two TMC MPs: Sudip

The Trinamool Congress on Monday again took up with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla the issue of disqualification of party MPs Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Mondal who joined the BJP.Leader of TMC in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay told reporters that he spoke to Birla over the phone, the second time this month, and was assured that a committee would be formed to examine the issue.The two MPs and I will be present before the committee.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:45 IST
Birla assures of committee over disqualification of two TMC MPs: Sudip
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress on Monday again took up with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla the issue of disqualification of party MPs Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Mondal who joined the BJP.

Leader of TMC in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay told reporters that he spoke to Birla over the phone, the second time this month, and was assured that a committee would be formed to examine the issue.

''The two MPs and I will be present before the committee. I told the speaker that I am ready to be present whenever asked,'' Bandyopadhyay said.

''We have enough evidence to support our demand of disqualification. They shared the podium with PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at BJP's election rallies, calling to defeat TMC. We have video clips and audio recordings, apart from their interviews and press clippings,'' he said.

The senior TMC lawmaker also raised the issue with the speaker on June 3. Besides, he had sent two letters to Birla in January and May.

Adhikari, the MP from Kanthi, and Mondal, who won the Bardhaman Purba seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had switched over to the BJP ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls without resigning as parliamentarians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021