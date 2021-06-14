Jailed Belarus journalist attends news conference in Minsk
Jailed Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich appeared in front of reporters in Minsk on Monday at a press conference by local officials about the forced landing in Minsk of the Ryanair passenger plane on which he was travelling.
He was shown on a Youtube live broadcast entering a conference hall without any obvious escort and taking a seat.
