Several BJP workers in Bengal's Birbhum re-inducted into TMC after staging dharna

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:02 IST
Nearly 50 BJP workers in Bengal's Birbhum district, who had crossed over from the TMC ahead of the April-May Assembly polls, were on Monday re- inducted into the Mamata Banerjee camp, after they staged a sit-in demanding that they be taken back.

Earlier this month, a group of five saffron camp activists had hit the streets to announce that they have decided to quit the party and return to the TMC ''to be able to work for 'maa mati manush' (mother, motherland, and people) under the leadership of Banerjee''.

At the district's Illambazar area, the disgruntled BJP workers held a dharna outside the TMC office, with posters in hand that claimed the activists regret the mistake of switching camps in the run-up to the elections.

A local TMC leader said around 50 BJP workers were taken back, as they had been pleading with the party for their return for quite some time.

Rebutting the claim, a district BJP leader, however, said these party workers had no other option but to rejoin the TMC, as ruling party members had been ''perpetrating atrocities on them'' since the declaration of Assembly poll results last month.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

