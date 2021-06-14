World News Roundup: American duo plead guilty to helping former Nissan chief Ghosn flee Japan; Jailed Belarus journalist attends news conference in Minsk and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

American duo plead guilty to helping former Nissan chief Ghosn flee Japan

A U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and his son pleaded guilty in Tokyo on Monday to charges that they illegally helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet in December 2019. Chief judge Hideo Nirei, one of three judges presiding over their first court appearance, asked Michael Taylor and his son Peter whether there was any mistake in the charges submitted by the Tokyo Prosecutors' office.

Jailed Belarus journalist attends news conference in Minsk

Jailed Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich appeared in front of reporters in Minsk on Monday at a press conference by local officials about the forced landing in Minsk of the Ryanair passenger plane on which he was travelling. He was shown on a Youtube live broadcast entering a conference hall without any obvious escort and taking a seat.

Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a handover ceremony with successor Naftali Bennett. The right-wing leader's record run in office ended on Sunday with parliament approving, by a razor-thin majority of 60-59, a new administration led by Bennett, a nationalist whose views mirror Netanyahu's on many issues.

Northern Ireland leader stands down, starts countdown for new government

Northern Ireland's biggest parties have up to seven days to agree to go back into government with each other after the Democratic Unionist Party's Arlene Foster formally notified the assembly of her resignation as the British region's First Minister on Monday. The DUP is set to nominate social conservative Paul Givan to take over, but if the nationalist Sinn Fein refuses to nominate a Deputy First Minister, then the region's executive cannot function, and a snap election could follow.

At NATO, Biden says defence of Europe a 'sacred obligation'

U.S. President Joe Biden told fellow NATO leaders on Monday the defense of Europe, Turkey and Canada was a "sacred obligation" for the United States, a marked shift from his predecessor Donald Trump's threats to withdraw from the military alliance. Arriving in Brussels from the weekend's G7 summit in England, Biden again sought to rally Western allies to support a U.S. strategy to contain China's military rise as well as showing unity in the face of Russian aggression.

China denounces G7 statement, urges group to stop slandering country

China denounced on Monday a joint statement by the Group of Seven leaders that had scolded Beijing over a range of issues as gross interference in the country's internal affairs and urged the grouping to stop slandering China. The G7 leaders on Sunday took China to task over human rights in the heavily Muslim region of Xinjiang, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy, and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait - all highly sensitive issues for Beijing.

New Zealand to apologise for 'discriminatory' police raids against Pacific community

New Zealand is to make a formal apology to the Pacific community which felt "targeted and terrorized" during police raids searching for overstayers in the 1970s, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. The so-called "Dawn Raids", carried out between 1974 and 1976 to find, convict, and deport overstayers, often took place very early in the morning or late at night and were routinely severe with demeaning verbal and physical treatment, Ardern said in a statement.

Iran vote turnout poses test of youth frustrations and hopes

Like many young Iranians yearning for democracy, Shirin doesn't believe elected officials want to deliver greater political and social freedoms and doubts Iran's ruling theocracy would let them even if they tried. How many shares her frustration may become apparent in a June 18 vote, when Iran holds a presidential election seen as a referendum on the Islamic Republic's handling of an array of political and economic crises.

Analysis: Germany's Scholz bets on experience in uphill election battle

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is hoping to overcome his party's poor ratings to win this summer's election by attacking Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives as a club for lobbyists while presenting himself as an experienced crisis manager. With Merkel not running in the Sept. 26 vote and center-right candidate Armin Laschet struggling to unite the CDU/CSU alliance, Scholz sees a chance of ending 16 years of conservative rule.

The trauma helpline taking calls from Gaza during conflict and beyond

The distressed caller was on the line from Gaza when an explosion drowned out his voice and the line suddenly went dead.

For counselors at the Sawa 121 (One-to-One) Palestinian helpline in Ramallah, it is a grimly familiar end to calls in times of conflict, most recently during the 11-day hostilities between Israel and Hamas in May.

