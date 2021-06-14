Left Menu

Biden promised not to use Ukraine as bargaining chip with Putin, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had received reassurances from U.S. President Joe Biden that Ukraine would not be used as a bargaining chip in his talks with Russia. Ukraine's interests'," Zelenskiy said in a joint interview with Reuters, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had received reassurances from U.S. President Joe Biden that Ukraine would not be used as a bargaining chip in his talks with Russia. Zelenskiy said he was interested in the potential positives in the meeting between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week but added: "There is a little scepticism."

"He (Biden) said 'I will never trade ... Ukraine's interests'," Zelenskiy said in a joint interview with Reuters, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

