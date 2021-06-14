Biden promised not to use Ukraine as bargaining chip with Putin, Zelenskiy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had received reassurances from U.S. President Joe Biden that Ukraine would not be used as a bargaining chip in his talks with Russia. Ukraine's interests'," Zelenskiy said in a joint interview with Reuters, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had received reassurances from U.S. President Joe Biden that Ukraine would not be used as a bargaining chip in his talks with Russia. Zelenskiy said he was interested in the potential positives in the meeting between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week but added: "There is a little scepticism."
"He (Biden) said 'I will never trade ... Ukraine's interests'," Zelenskiy said in a joint interview with Reuters, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
S.Korea says 1 mln doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines to arrive this week from U.S.
S.Korea says 1 mln doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines to arrive this week from U.S.
Ukrainian ambassador in Thailand dies on resort island
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. tyre maker Goodyear faces allegations of labour abuse in Malaysia, documents show
U.S. security agency spied on Merkel, other top European officials through Danish cables - broadcaster DR