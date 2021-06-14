Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court rejects white supremacists' challenge to anti-riot law

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a free speech challenge to a federal anti-riot law brought by two members of a militant white supremacist group who pleaded guilty to crimes related to a deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The justices declined to hear appeals by the two California men, Michael Miselis and Benjamin Daley, of a lower court ruling that upheld their convictions under the 1968 Anti-Riot Act but also deemed some parts of the law a violation of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech. The law, enacted against a backdrop of the 1960s U.S. civil rights demonstrations and anti-war protests, makes it a crime to travel "in interstate or foreign commerce" with the intention to incite, encourage, organize, promote or participate in a riot.

