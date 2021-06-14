Left Menu

No problem with 'One Nation, One Ration' scheme, implementation in Bengal under process: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that implementation of the "One Nation, One Ration" scheme is under process and her government does not have any problem with it.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:52 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that implementation of the "One Nation, One Ration" scheme is under process and her government does not have any problem with it. "We do not have any problem with the implementation of the 'One Nation, One Ration' scheme. It is under process," Banerjee told reporters.

One Nation One Ration Card System ensures the availability of ration to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes, especially the migrant workers and their families at any Fair Price Shop (FPS) across the country. The reform especially empowers the migratory population mostly labourers, daily wagers, urban poor like rag pickers, street dwellers, temporary workers in organised and unorganised sectors, domestic workers, who frequently change their place of dwelling to be self-reliant in food security.

This technology-driven reform enables the migrant beneficiaries to get their entitled quota of food grains from any electronic point of sale (e-PoS) enabled fair Price Shops of their choice anywhere in the country, according to the Ministry of Finance. (ANI)

