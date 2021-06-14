Inflation rises to 379% in Sudan in May

Sudan's annual inflation rate rose to 379% in May, up from 363% the previous month, the statistics bureau said on Monday. In Gadaref state, inflation was 970% in May, the highest anywhere in the country.

Sudan is undergoing a reform programme monitored by the IMF, which has said that prices will continue to rise during its implementation.

