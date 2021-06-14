NC delegation meets fire-affected families in J-K's Baramulla, distributes relief material

The National Conference (NC) on Monday distributed household items and essentials as relief to the fire-affected families in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and called upon the administration to immediately assess the losses so that a satisfactory compensation is paid to them at the earliest.

A NC delegation led by the party's provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani visited Baramulla, in north Kashmir, to express solidarity with Noorbagh fire victims, assuring them all possible support from the party.

A massive fire there gutted 18 houses on the intervening night of June 10-11.

The NC delegation distributed various household commodities and other essentials including gas cylinders, wheat, floor, kitchen condiments and appliances worth Rs 5 lakh to the affected families as relief and assured them that the party will raise the issue of their early rehabilitation and recovery with all government agencies concerned.

Interacting with the fire victims, Wani said the party rank and file is alive to the predicaments suffered by them and that it will make all possible efforts towards ensuring their early rehabilitation.

''We have come to express our unison with the fire affected. We told the victims that they are not alone at this difficult time and that the party will walk shoulder to shoulder with them. It was sad to walk through the ruined and smouldered once lively and humble dwellings of our brethren here,'' he said.

Wani said the victim families belong to the underprivileged section of society and merit support from the administration.

''The administration should immediately assess the losses so that a satisfactory compensation is worked-out and distributed to the affected at the earliest. In addition to that, the divisional administration should direct the disaster management and other concerned departments to make all the building materials including wood, sand and cement available to the victims' families at highly subsidized rates,'' he said.

The NC leader said the victims' families should also be ensured benefits under different welfare programmes sponsored by the administration and provided with free ration and monthly allowances for at least five months.

