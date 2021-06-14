Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM calls on Governor

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, June 14 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday.

The Governors office described it as a courtesy visit as the Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife Bharati.

Jagan and Bharati interacted with the First Couple for about 40 minutes.

The Chief Ministers visit to the Raj Bhavan came in the backdrop of the nomination of four YSR Congress leaders as members of the Legislative Council.

Four sitting MLCs, nominated during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime, retired on June 11.

The Governor approved the recommendation of the Chief Minister and nominated former MLA Thota Trimurtulu, YSRC state general secretary Lella Appi Reddy and leaders Ramesh Yadav and Moshen Raju to the Council.

The TDP objected to the nomination of Trimurtulu and Appi Reddy alleging that they were facing criminal charges.

It said Ramesh Yadav too had faced criminal charges in the past.

Candidates recommended (for the Council) under Governors quota should have a clean and unblemished record and good reputation in society,'' TDP general secretary V Ramaiah said in a letter to the Governor.

Trimurtulu was a legislator of the TDP till 2019 and joined the YSRC last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

