Left Menu

U.S. Justice Dept looking into stronger policies on obtaining lawmakers' records -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:26 IST
U.S. Justice Dept looking into stronger policies on obtaining lawmakers' records -statement
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Monday his department is evaluating and strengthening its policies for obtaining records from the legislative branch, after revelations that former President Donald Trump's Justice Department had secretly obtained the phone records of members of Congress.

Garland has also asked the Justice Department's independent inspector general to investigate the accounts and said that if "action related to the matter in question is warranted, I will not hesitate to move swiftly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021