China rejects G-7 criticism of rights abuses

Chinas Embassy in the UK reacted sharply Monday to the Group of Sevens post-summit statement that called out Chinas nonmarket policies and human rights abuses. The embassy challenged the leaders of the worlds largest industrial nations for distorted remarks that slandered China and arbitrarily interfered in Chinas internal affairs. This serious violation of the basic norms of international relations exposed the sinister intentions of a few countries, such as the United States, an unnamed embassy spokesperson said in the statement.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:38 IST
China's Embassy in the UK reacted sharply Monday to the Group of Seven's post-summit statement that called out China's “nonmarket policies and human rights abuses.” The embassy challenged the leaders of the world's largest industrial nations for “distorted” remarks that “slandered China and arbitrarily interfered in China's internal affairs.'' “This serious violation of the basic norms of international relations exposed the sinister intentions of a few countries, such as the United States,'' an unnamed embassy spokesperson said in the statement. “We are strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to this.” The G-7 leaders agreed to call on Beijing to respect human rights in Xinjiang, the remote western region where Chinese authorities are accused of committing serious rights abuses against the Uyghur minority, and in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong. The statement came after a push by U.S. President Joe Biden, who wanted to persuade fellow democratic leaders to present a more unified front in its relations with Beijing.

