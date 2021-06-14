More COVID-19 deaths than what Modi govt acknowledges: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in thecountry is more than what the NDA government acknowledges.

He claimed that the government was hiding the truth.

''Modi government says so many deaths have not taken place due to COVID....they have lost connection with the sufferings of ordinary people of the country and the deaths.

They are totally aloof,'' he told reporters here.

He cited media reports which talked about the high number of deaths in the country during the second wave of COVID-19.He also referred to claims that more death certificates were being issuedduringthe second wave compared to the first.

The AIMIM president alleged that the government has not done proper preparation for the second wave and that it delayed orders for vaccination.These failures have led to a large number of deaths, he claimed.

BJP is not ready to accept the reality to hide its failures, he alleged.

Separately, referring to media reports about Muslim men allegedly being attacked, he tweeted: ''In Hindutva ideology bravery is always attacking frail elderly men or little teenagers.And always as a mob (never alone).'' ''https://twitter.com/India_NHRC''

@India_NHRC will you react? These men are from same ideology.Muslims right to dignity is being snatched by Hindutvadi goons,'' Owaisi alleged.PTI SJR BN BALA BN BALA

